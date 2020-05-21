Coronavirus in Mumbai: Sion hospital conducts pilot study for antibodies

Mumbai: Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General hospital (Sion Hospital) might have a major breakthrough in detecting antibodies for SARSCoV-2. It is this virus that causes COVID-19. The microbiology department of Sion Hospital is carrying out a pilot study on 2,000 healthcare workers. The team has collected samples of the staff and are analysing the results of the finding. The aim of the study, says the Dean, is to understand the behavioural patterns of the virus on healthcare settings.

This comes after 73 resident doctors working on forefront have been tested positive since this pandemic started. Of which 42 are from Sion, followed by 16 at Nair and 15 at KEM hospitals.

The study is being carried out by the microbiology department of the hospital, for which they have collected blood samples of 2,000 healthcare staff working at the King Edward Memorial (KEM), BYL Nair, Kasturba, SevenHills and Sion hospitals.