Coronavirus in Mumbai: Sion frontline team tested positive

Mumbai: Frontline health staff are the most vulnerable while treating corona patients. In yet another case of medical staff getting infected, four doctors, including the deputy dean of the Lokmanya Tilak General Municipal hospital, Sion, tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday night. Fortunately, the hospital dean, Dr Ramesh Bharmal, has tested negative and is home quarantined. Sion hospital is a dedicated COVID hospital which has 400 patients who are undergoing treatment.

Dr Vidya Mahale, deputy dean, Dr Ranjeet Kamble from the surgery department, Dr Abhijeet Kale from Orthopaedic and Dr Hemant, an assistant medical officer, have tested positive and are undergoing treatment at Sion and Seven Hills hospital. “The reports of these doctors testing positive came on Thursday night and they were immediately isolated, so that the treatment could begin,” said a health official.

As per sources, all of them have contracted the infection after coming in contact with a doctors and his family members who had tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted at Sion. So far, more than 400 healthcare workers, which include doctors, nurses, ward boys and class 3 & 4 employees, have tested positive.