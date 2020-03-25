Coronavirus in Mumbai: Since lockdown, homeless left without a bite to eat

Mumbai: Since the government imposed a lockdown from Monday, restricting the movement of people on the roads, one of the hardest hit are the homeless, who call the streets their home. Already without shelter, now they have been stripped of their livelihoods as well, as most of them are daily wagers.

Mumbai is 'home' to almost two lakh homeless people, who now find themselves entirely at the mercy of others for food. However, no one is on the streets and not many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are working during this crisis, exacerbating the plight of the homeless.

As the outbreak of CoVID-19 began to spread, the government began to shut down everything and this has hit daily wagers the hardest. Some of them tried to leave the city and go back home but now, even travel is restricted, making the streets of Mumbai the only place for them.

"Beggars in the city work in an organised manner. However, the homeless work independently and most of them are daily wage workers. We do provide them with food in crisis situations but this time, even we are unable to do so because of the restrictions imposed and the scare of coronavirus," said Brijesh Arya, convener of the Homeless Collective.