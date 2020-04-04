Coronavirus in Mumbai: Shortage of cattle feed hits dairy industry

Most of the industries that provided cattle feed are shut — either the factories have shut down due to lockdown or there are manpower constraints.” Mahanand, a venture of MRSDMM (Maharashtra Rajya Sahakari Dudh Mahasangh Maryadit), has also faced a shortage in supply of cattle feeds. A

An official with MRSDMM, said, “We will be raising this issue at the April 5 meeting. We are seeking a hike of Rs 2.” Yet another dairy farm owner who supplies milk to Aarey Dairy, Rahil Salim Nandolia said, “There will be a rise in prices, post the lockdown.

But at present, no such discussions have taken place.” Looking at the market situation, RS Sodhi, MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), said, “This issue that milk producers (in Mumbai) must be facing will be temporary. With the cost of cattle feeds coming down, in addition to a decline in demand and rise in the supply of milk, it is unlikely that the industry will look at hiking prices.”

Other dairy cooperatives based in Maharashtra, have not faced any trouble in terms of feed. An executive of Kolhapur-based Gokul Milk, said, " The shortage in cattle feed is limited only to Mumbai region. In other regions of Maharashtra, we don't see any issue."

Noida-headquartered Mother Dairy is also experiencing a dip of 25- 30%. "This is mainly due to closure of institutional sales and movement of migrant labourers from the region,” said the spokesperson of Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd.

MilkLane, which is largely sold through e-commerce channels, has also seen demand reduction. Gaurav Haran, CEO, MilkLane, said, “We have seen a significant demand reduction for some of our clients as they were unable to further sell to their consumers. We expect that to be largely restored in the next few weeks.”