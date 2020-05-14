Coronavirus in Mumbai: Shops in Shops in T-ward in Mulund area to remain open for two days

"Only standalone shops are given permission to remain open. No showrooms and malls will remain open. If we feel people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing we will close down the shops. I urge people not panic and hoard things," T-ward officer further added in the video.

Meanwhile, home delivery of liquor in Maharashtra will start from 10 am on May 15. But, tipplers in Mumbai will have to wait. The state government, on May 13, allowed the home delivery of liquor to avoid crowding at shops amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,549 and the number of cases climbed to 78,003 on Thursday, registering an increase of 134 deaths and 3,722 cases in the last 24 hours since Wednesday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 49,219 while 26,234 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. Of the 2,549 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 975 fatalities.