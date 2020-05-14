Coronavirus in Mumbai: Shops in Shops in T-ward in Mulund area to remain open for two days

What might be called as a good news for people in T Ward, Mulund, the civic body has decided to keep shops (even the non-essential ones) open in the area for two days.
In a video message, T-ward officer said, “On Monday and Friday we have decided to keep stationary shops, general stores, hardware shops, shops which are selling construction material open. These shops will remain open throughout the day. On Tuesday and Wednesdays, shops related to auto mobiles, which includes workshops and garages will stay open. On Wednesday and Sunday, electronic shops and repair centres, mobile shops, mobile galleries, gas, cooker and mixer repairing shops will remain open. And on every Thursday, shops selling ready garments will remain open.”
"Only standalone shops are given permission to remain open. No showrooms and malls will remain open. If we feel people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing we will close down the shops. I urge people not panic and hoard things," T-ward officer further added in the video.
Meanwhile, home delivery of liquor in Maharashtra will start from 10 am on May 15. But, tipplers in Mumbai will have to wait. The state government, on May 13, allowed the home delivery of liquor to avoid crowding at shops amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,549 and the number of cases climbed to 78,003 on Thursday, registering an increase of 134 deaths and 3,722 cases in the last 24 hours since Wednesday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 49,219 while 26,234 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. Of the 2,549 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 975 fatalities.
