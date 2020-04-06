Coronavirus in Mumbai: Senior citizens first, please

If you know of any senior citizen in your locality (strictly Mumbai) who needs help in terms of buying groceries or any other assistance, then you should make a call to a non-profit called Project Mumbai.

Their army of volunteers has offered to help the senior citizens to stay home, stay safe while they go out and do the purchases for them. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Shishir Joshi, founder of Project Mumbai, said, “I got a call from an old age home based in Malad.

They needed a month’s ration. One of our volunteers in Borivali picked up the ration and went all the way to Malad and dropped the ration. These volunteers did not charge them any money. At this time of crisis, you should help them.”

This home for the aged has 20 ailing, elderly residents. Project Mumbai volunteers are providing essentials to not just senior citizens in old age homes but also ones that are living alone with no immediate young family member to turn to for help. “There are some senior citizens whose children are not with them but abroad and they are dependent on house help for cooking and other activities.