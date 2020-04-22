Coronavirus in Mumbai: Second time this week, 552 cases, 19 deaths in state

Mumbai: For the second time this week, there were 552 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, with the tally crossing the 5,000-mark on Tuesday. The state total now stands at 5,218 cases, with 722 people having recovered. Health experts have attributed the increasing number of cases to the backlog of samples being tested by private laboratories.
The total number of deaths in the state too surged to 251, with 19 more fatalities being reported on Tuesday, 12 of which were from Mumbai, three in Pune, two in Thane and one each in Sangli and Pimpri-Chinchwad.
“Most cases were in Mumbai (419), with the city accounting for more than half of the total cases in the state (5,218), at 3,451. 151 of the 251 Covid deaths have been reported in the city,” said an official.
Anup Kumar Yadav, director, National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra, attributed the surge in number of cases to the declaration of pending test results from the govt approved private laboratories.
“We have to verify the data of all the Covid-19 positive cases, and it is a time-consuming process. First, private laboratories send us the data and afterwards, to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Therefore, at times, there are discrepancies in the reporting of Covid-19 positive cases,” he said. According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai recorded 355 new corona cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday.
The total number of cases in the city is 3,445, with 151 deaths so far. Civic officials too attributed the giant jump to the number of cases being reported by private laboratories. “Of the 355 new cases, 219 had tested positive between April 14 and April 18 in private laboratories and the numbers were updated on Tuesday.
However only 136 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours,” said an official. Meanwhile, the state government has ordered the chief medical officers of all hospitals with Covid-19 deaths, to submit a report to the special task force set up to review Covid deaths.
“In the majority of Covid-19 cases, there is a difference in the strain of virus observed. The patient appears to be fine but suddenly collapses within one three hours of being brought to the hospital,” said a doctor.
According to the state health department, 4,077 positive cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), of which 3,451 were from Mumbai and 626 from other parts of Mumbai. So far, 169 corona deaths have occurred in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Of the 83,111 laboratory samples, 77,638 were negative and 5,218 have been tested positive for coronavirus until Tuesday. So far, 722 have recovered. Currently 99,569 people are in home quarantine and 7,808 people are in institutional quarantine.
