Coronavirus in Mumbai: Second sero survey indicates 45 percent in slums of 3 wards had COVID-19 antibodies

The latest sero survey in Mumbai has found that forty-five percent of slum residents were exposed to coronavirus.

The second sero survey conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in samples from slums in the city was found to have decreased by 12 per cent.

The latest survey disclosed that "sero-prevalence" of COVID-19 infection in slums is 45 per cent, compared to 57 per cent in the first sero-survey in the city, a release by the BMC said.

The survey was carried out in wards R-north (Borivali), M-West (Mankhurd and Govandi) and F-North (Worli and Lower Parel) in the second half of August.

"Sero-positivity from the second round, taken together with the current number of reported cases from slum areas in these wards, indicates there could be a reduction in the spread of infection in slum areas," said the BMC.