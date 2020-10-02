Coronavirus in Mumbai: Second sero survey indicates 45 percent in slums of 3 wards had COVID-19 antibodies

The latest sero survey in Mumbai has found that forty-five percent of slum residents were exposed to coronavirus.
The second sero survey conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in samples from slums in the city was found to have decreased by 12 per cent.
The latest survey disclosed that "sero-prevalence" of COVID-19 infection in slums is 45 per cent, compared to 57 per cent in the first sero-survey in the city, a release by the BMC said.
The survey was carried out in wards R-north (Borivali), M-West (Mankhurd and Govandi) and F-North (Worli and Lower Parel) in the second half of August.
"Sero-positivity from the second round, taken together with the current number of reported cases from slum areas in these wards, indicates there could be a reduction in the spread of infection in slum areas," said the BMC.
The sero-prevalence of COVID-19 infection in women was marginally higher than men in both the rounds, it said. In the second survey, sero-prevalence in the age group above 40 was slightly higher.
The survey had been commissioned by the BMC, NITI- Aayog and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). Kasturba Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), A.T.E. Chandra Foundation and IDFC Institute had also partnered in the survey.
Meanwhile, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,07,494 with the addition of 2,352 new cases, while 43 fresh deaths took the toll to 8,969, the city civic body said. On Wednesday, Mumbai had witnessed the highest-ever single day spike of 2,654 COVID-19 cases.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s daily update said the number of recovered cases in Mumbai rose to 1,70,678 with 1,410 more patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the BMC, Mumbai'srecovery rate of COVID-19 patients stood at 82 per cent, whereas the city has 27,435 active cases. The financial capital has an average growth rate of 1.06 per cent and the city's average doubling rate is 66 days, the civic body stated. The BMC has conducted 11.29 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.
