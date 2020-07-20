Coronavirus in Mumbai: School bus drivers forced to sell vegetables since schools shut down

"I sat without income for more than a month, I had to pay my rent and all other necessities, now I am forced to work as a vegetable seller in my brotherin-law's business just to make my ends meet," added a disgruntled Rao.

Though many private schools have started their curriculum, conducting classes over video conferencing, school bus drivers and owners very well understand there's an uncertainty ahead. "Schools have already started their curriculum through video conference classes. School authorities have informed us that unless things become completely safe for children schools won't function again," stated Deepak Kumar (32), a driver.

"Many private schools have relaxed the transportation fees and offered it as a waiver to the parents. A major part of our earnings used to come from that money, this is a sign that probably things are not getting okay now," stated Samir Jadhav a driver and helper.

For the owners, paying parking rent for keeping the buses at their own expense is adding up to their financial woes. There are many vehicle owners who provide private vehicles for picking up children from schools.

"We don't have any income for the past few months, above these, we need to pay a huge amount of parking fees every month. This is just increasing the financial burden on us," said Amit Rajput, a transport businessman.