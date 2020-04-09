Coronavirus in Mumbai: Sale of vegetables banned in containment zone

Mumbai: The BMC on Wednesday banned the sale of vegetables and fruits, as also vendors, in the 241 containment zones to avoid community-level transmission of the coronavirus. In its order, the civic body said: "In spite of instructions by the BMC and the police, people are on road on the pretext of buying vegetables and fruits.

This has been observed in areas near containment zones. In view of this, all vegetable and fruit markets, hawkers and vegetable and fruit sellers will be shut down in containment and buffer zones as a preventive measure for reducing the effect of the pandemic."

A containment zone is an area where COVID 19 positive cases reside or is the area where high-risk contacts are located. In addition to 241 containment zones, the BMC has also identified ward-wise hotspots depending on the number of coronavirus positive cases.