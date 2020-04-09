Coronavirus in Mumbai: Sale of vegetables banned in containment zone

Mumbai: The BMC on Wednesday banned the sale of vegetables and fruits, as also vendors, in the 241 containment zones to avoid community-level transmission of the coronavirus. In its order, the civic body said: "In spite of instructions by the BMC and the police, people are on road on the pretext of buying vegetables and fruits.
This has been observed in areas near containment zones. In view of this, all vegetable and fruit markets, hawkers and vegetable and fruit sellers will be shut down in containment and buffer zones as a preventive measure for reducing the effect of the pandemic."
A containment zone is an area where COVID 19 positive cases reside or is the area where high-risk contacts are located. In addition to 241 containment zones, the BMC has also identified ward-wise hotspots depending on the number of coronavirus positive cases.
BMC has directed civic and police officers from the containment and buffer zones to shut down all vegetable and fruit markets and stop hawkers and sellers from entering those areas.
“If anyone is found roaming out his house or selling vegetables and fruits during the lockdown, action per law will be initiated against them immediately,” said the BMC in its order.
Civic sources said that in order to avoid any inconvenience to the residents, the local civic offices have prepared plans for the availability of essential goods in a hassle-free manner in the containment and buffer zones.
However, despite repeated appeals, people from these zones were not complying with social distancing norms and gathering in large numbers. This poses a serious threat of spread of the pandemic.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)