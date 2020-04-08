Coronavirus in Mumbai: Saffron card holders to get wheat at Rs 8/kg

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet took an important decision to provide foodgrains to saffron ration card holders at a concessional rate for two months due to the current lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nearly 3.80 crore people across the state, who are not covered under the Foods Security Act, will benefit with today’s decision. A saffron ration card holder will get 3 kgs wheat at Rs 8 per kg and 2 kgs rice at Rs 12 per kg in May and June.
The government will have to shell out Rs 250 crore for providing these foodgrains at a subsidised rate. This is in addition to the nearly 8 crore beneficiaries covered under the Food Security Card.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who chaired the cabinet meeting through video conference, sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an appeal to give necessary directions to the concerned department.
The government has sought additional foodgrains of 1.54 lakh metric tonnes from the centre in addition to what it gets at concessional rates.
FPJ broke the story two days ago. Senior minister told FPJ, “Three proposals were discussed to cover ration card holders comprising free distribution of wheat and rice, 3 kg wheat at Rs 10 per kg and 2 kg rice at Rs 12 per kg, 3 kg of wheat at Rs 10 per kg and 2 kg of rice at Rs 15 per kg.
However, ultimately, the cabinet fixed the rate at Rs 8 per kg for wheat and Rs 12 per kg for rice.’’ Further, the cabinet also decided to extend the implementation of Shiv Bhojan scheme up to the tehsil level. The meal will be served at Rs 5 instead of Rs 10 per plate for the next three months.
The migrants, labourers, and students from various places will benefit with meals being served at Rs 5 per plate. The plate costs at Rs 50 in cities and Rs 35 in rural areas. However, the government provides a subsidy of Rs 45 per plate in urban and Rs 30 per plate in rural areas.
