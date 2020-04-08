Coronavirus in Mumbai: Saffron card holders to get wheat at Rs 8/kg

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet took an important decision to provide foodgrains to saffron ration card holders at a concessional rate for two months due to the current lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 3.80 crore people across the state, who are not covered under the Foods Security Act, will benefit with today’s decision. A saffron ration card holder will get 3 kgs wheat at Rs 8 per kg and 2 kgs rice at Rs 12 per kg in May and June.

The government will have to shell out Rs 250 crore for providing these foodgrains at a subsidised rate. This is in addition to the nearly 8 crore beneficiaries covered under the Food Security Card.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who chaired the cabinet meeting through video conference, sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an appeal to give necessary directions to the concerned department.