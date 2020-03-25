Coronavirus in Mumbai: Roti Ghar provides food to needy people

Mumbai: Roti Ghar, with the help of Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, has initiated a food service for the poor and needy people in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

To help those rendered without a means to livelihood, food and shelter due to the lockdown, its founder Chinu Kwarta had taken to Twitter to spread the word around.

On the first day itself, he received around 900 calls from across the city asking for food.Many daily wage workers come to Mumbai to earn their livelihood and depend on small eateries and messes for food.

Since the lockdown, all big and small eateries are shut down. "We are able to serve these people with the help of Priyankaji and the Mumbai police. Nothing would be greater than serving food to the needy. In this crucial time, we must support each other.