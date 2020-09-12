Coronavirus in Mumbai: Resident doctors wear black ribbons in protest of BMC's decision

Mumbai: Resident Doctors at civic-run hospitals and medical colleges staged a silent protest by wearing black ribbons on their arms against the corporation's decision to slash their quarantine periods after COVID duties from one week to a day. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said that they will not stop work but will mark their protest by wearing the ribbon.

“More than 70 per cent of residents who have been affected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are either symptomatic or positive after returning from their Covid duties and now there are suspected cases of re-infection too. Hence, quarantine becomes very essential," said Dr Deepak Mundhe, President, KEM MARD.

Civic officials said due to an increase in non-Covid patients they can no longer allow doctors to quarantine for a week.

Sion Hospital resident doctors said if the hospital's load has increased, why were they made to work in SevenHills Hospital or BKC jumbo facilities.