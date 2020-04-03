Coronavirus in Mumbai: ‘Religious head should avoid large gathering, CM Uddhav Thackeray appeals to PM Modi

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge religious heads and leaders across the country to avoid large gatherings like the Tabligh-e-Jamaat meet (which took place in Delhi) and observe social distancing to curb the further spread of coronavirus in the country.
Thackeray, in a video conference with the PM informed, that the administration has traced the citizens of Maharashtra who participated in the Markaz in Delhi and they are being kept in quarantine.
He also said that the state government is fully implementing the lockdown and taking due care of the migrants and labourers. Nearly 3.25 lakh persons from 3,000 relief camps are being provided with two time meals. Experts and doctors were appointed to ensure their mental health remains stable.
Thackeray informed that the people of Maharashtra, who are stuck in other states, have been told to remain there until the lockdown ends as due care is being taken by the government. As far as strengthening isolation capacity is concerned, Thackeray said the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun training health workers to assist the health machinery. "We are deploying MBBS students from four medical colleges in the special cells.
As per the new protocol, we are separating non symptomatic persons, who will be kept in isolation and they will be shifted to lodges, clubs, and marriage halls under the supervision of municipal officers and the police,’’ he noted. Further, Thackeray said the government is planning to set up an isolation and quarantine facility at a large area in Mumbai if the need arises.
