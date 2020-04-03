Coronavirus in Mumbai: ‘Religious head should avoid large gathering, CM Uddhav Thackeray appeals to PM Modi

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge religious heads and leaders across the country to avoid large gatherings like the Tabligh-e-Jamaat meet (which took place in Delhi) and observe social distancing to curb the further spread of coronavirus in the country.

Thackeray, in a video conference with the PM informed, that the administration has traced the citizens of Maharashtra who participated in the Markaz in Delhi and they are being kept in quarantine.

He also said that the state government is fully implementing the lockdown and taking due care of the migrants and labourers. Nearly 3.25 lakh persons from 3,000 relief camps are being provided with two time meals. Experts and doctors were appointed to ensure their mental health remains stable.