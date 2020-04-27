Coronavirus in Mumbai: Relief Monday for MBMC as 15 patients recover in a single day

Bhayandar: Three more people tested positive in the Mira-Bhayandar corporation limits for Coronavirus on Monday taking the total tally to 145 cases so far. However, the civic administration also breathed a sigh of relief after a total of fifteen patients were discharged from the designated hospitals in the past 24 hours. This is also notable as the Coronavirus graph was showing an upward trend in the past ten days.

However, two of the three people who tested positive for the virus are from new areas including Uttan and Kharigaon in Bhayandar. These unlinked cases from new areas have become a cause of worry. Currently, the total number of recovered patients stands at 41, as swab test reports of 19 people are still awaited.

Two people have succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment. A total of 1,121 people in the twin-city are currently under observation – some in home quarantine while others at MBMC’s institutional quarantine facility in Bhayandar.