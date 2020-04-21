Coronavirus in Mumbai: Relief for seafarers all over

Mumbai: The Ministry of Home Affairs on late Tuesday evening issued an order allowing the movement of Indian seafarers during lockdown. It also put out the Standard Operating Procedure for sign-on/sign-off for Indian seafarers at Indian Ports.

The change of crew of a ship (seafarers) is an important facet of the operation of a merchant ship. The Ministry official told the FPJ, "Today's order will help nearly 30000 seafarers from all over the world to return to India.

They can now sign on and sign off. However, they will have to be quarantined." He informed that nearly 144 crew members of a passenger liner, which is anchored near Mumbai for the last one month, can now disembark but will have to be quarantined.