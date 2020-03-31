Coronavirus in Mumbai: Quarantine people now feel neglected

Mumbai: Nine persons admitted to the newly created quarantine facility in the municipal training centre building in Powai have complained that the civic body has not deployed any housekeeping staff in the building. These people who have been quarantined as a precautionary measure have not yet tested positive. “
We have been shifted here from Kasturba Hospital on Saturday. However, we haven't seen any doctor or any other medical staff visiting us since then. On Monday afternoon a doctor visited us collector throat swabs. The dirty plates which we used to eat are left in the same place for hours.
They are cleaned on the next day," said one of the persons in the facility and resident of Agripada. The civic body has recently added 250 more quarantine beds at municipal training centre building in Raheja Vihar in Powai.
Around Nine people, who were in close contacts with the infected persons or have travel history, were shifted here from Kasturba Hospital on Saturday. Another person admitted at the facility said, “We are already scared and are awaiting our test results.
There is nobody here to come and counsel us. Instead of making us feel better in this tough time, we feel miserable here. The building is good, but the facilities are not good. Very rarely any housekeeping staff come here. Maybe they fear coming in contact with us."
However, Manish Valanju, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of L ward, refuted these claims and said the civic body has made all necessary arrangements. “It is not a hospital but a makeshift quarantine facility to help people stay in isolation for 14 days.
We have housekeeping staff and security personnel all the time. Since it is a quarantine facility doctors will not stay there round the clock but will come for check-ups. We are doing all that we can, citizens need to co-operate with us."
