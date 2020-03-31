Coronavirus in Mumbai: Quarantine people now feel neglected

Mumbai: Nine persons admitted to the newly created quarantine facility in the municipal training centre building in Powai have complained that the civic body has not deployed any housekeeping staff in the building. These people who have been quarantined as a precautionary measure have not yet tested positive. “

We have been shifted here from Kasturba Hospital on Saturday. However, we haven't seen any doctor or any other medical staff visiting us since then. On Monday afternoon a doctor visited us collector throat swabs. The dirty plates which we used to eat are left in the same place for hours.

They are cleaned on the next day," said one of the persons in the facility and resident of Agripada. The civic body has recently added 250 more quarantine beds at municipal training centre building in Raheja Vihar in Powai.