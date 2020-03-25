Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police travel to disabled Malad woman's house, offer assistance

The pan-India lockdown that came into effect from Monday has alarmed many. Despite assurances from government officials and political leaders that essential items would be available and that they would assist whenever needed people have remained uncertain.

"Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice will be at your doorsteps when you are in need. You please just don’t step out if not necessary! #Dial100," wrote the city's Police Commissioner on Twitter.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too has taken repeatedly to social media to attempt to reassure people and to ask them to not panic.