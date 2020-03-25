Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police travel to disabled Malad woman's house, offer assistance

The pan-India lockdown that came into effect from Monday has alarmed many. Despite assurances from government officials and political leaders that essential items would be available and that they would assist whenever needed people have remained uncertain.
"Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice will be at your doorsteps when you are in need. You please just don’t step out if not necessary! #Dial100," wrote the city's Police Commissioner on Twitter.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too has taken repeatedly to social media to attempt to reassure people and to ask them to not panic.
On Wednesday, after a Twitter user named Virali Modi who lives in Malad West wrote that she was facing difficulties, the police were quick to provide a solution.
"I’m disabled and I live alone, I need my maid who cooks and does other physiological care for me. Due to the virus, she won’t be able to come. What do we do about these situations?" she had asked.
Mumbai Police, through it's Twitter handle soon responded, asking for her contact details. Going by the comments section of her post, Virali had not received any solution immediately after her tweet, until it was brought to the attention of officials. Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwat Karad wrote to the State's Home Minister, seeking his support on the issue.
Deshmukh, once he got to know about the situation, got his team to alert the local police station about the issue. Soon after, George Ferandes and his team from the local police station came to her residence in an effort to resolve the situation.
Police officials then travelled to her residence to assist. Arrangements have since been made to facilitate coordinating with her help and driver.
"They have written a letter for my maid to show to the police whenever she’s traveling to my place," Virali explained later on Twitter.
Reacting to the issue, Deshmukh took to Twitter, adding that while the crisis may be unprecedented, one could not forget "the human side to the problem".
In Maharashtra 122 people have so far tested positive. Of these 10 people have passed away while around 40 others have been "cured". Across India, over 500 people have so far tested positive.
