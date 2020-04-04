Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police book people for offering Namaz in Dharavi

Mumbai: The city police on Wednesday, booked several people who were found offering Namaz at a mosque in Dharavi. The police took a cue from the Nizamuddin congregation which has become the centre of controversy after several people who had attended the gathering were tested positive with coronavirus.
The state government has banned all types of mass gatherings including religious ones following the outbreak of coronavirus. According to the Dharavi police, a team from the police station were on patrol duty on Tuesday night at around 10 pm when they heard azan being played from a mosque on 90 ft Road in Dharavi.
The team entered the Sunni Noori Masjid for checking and found more than 10 people offering Namaz together. The police escorted all the people to the Dharavi police station and registered a First Information Report (FIR).
According to the police officers, the people present were booked under the IPC sections of unlawful assembly, disobeying public servant's order (188), unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life (269), malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (270), disobedience to quarantine rule (271) and committing public nuisance (290). "All were arrested and were released on bail, since the section under which they were booked are bailable," informed an officer from the Dharavi police station.
The Tablighi Jamaat gathering has triggered a panic across the country as more than 1000 people dispersed to other states on March 21 leaving the state authorities to launch a massive manhunt. Many people have reportedly come to Mumbai as well after attending the gathering.
Mumbai police are now checking manually with each number and addresses provided by the central government their whereabouts and their health status. Police book people for offering Namaz in Dharavi.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)