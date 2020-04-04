Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police book people for offering Namaz in Dharavi

The team entered the Sunni Noori Masjid for checking and found more than 10 people offering Namaz together. The police escorted all the people to the Dharavi police station and registered a First Information Report (FIR).

According to the police officers, the people present were booked under the IPC sections of unlawful assembly, disobeying public servant's order (188), unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life (269), malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (270), disobedience to quarantine rule (271) and committing public nuisance (290). "All were arrested and were released on bail, since the section under which they were booked are bailable," informed an officer from the Dharavi police station.

The Tablighi Jamaat gathering has triggered a panic across the country as more than 1000 people dispersed to other states on March 21 leaving the state authorities to launch a massive manhunt. Many people have reportedly come to Mumbai as well after attending the gathering.

Mumbai police are now checking manually with each number and addresses provided by the central government their whereabouts and their health status. Police book people for offering Namaz in Dharavi.