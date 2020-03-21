Coronavirus in Mumbai: Petrol pumps want one shift to stay safe

Amidst coronavirus spread, the city petrol dealers have appealed to the oil marketing companies to allow their functioning in one shift from 7 am to 6 pm instead of three shifts.

The Petrol Dealer's Association in the city in its letters sent on March 18 and 19 to the oil marketing companies, have expressed their fear that the Coronavius infection cannot be ruled out when the employees at the petrol pumps are interacting with the customers and standing close to the dispensers and fueling their vehicles.

The Association President M Venkat Rao told FPJ,'' The Maharashtra government has issued directions regulating the working hours in most of the industries.