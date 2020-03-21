Coronavirus in Mumbai: Petrol pumps want one shift to stay safe

Amidst coronavirus spread, the city petrol dealers have appealed to the oil marketing companies to allow their functioning in one shift from 7 am to 6 pm instead of three shifts.
The Petrol Dealer's Association in the city in its letters sent on March 18 and 19 to the oil marketing companies, have expressed their fear that the Coronavius infection cannot be ruled out when the employees at the petrol pumps are interacting with the customers and standing close to the dispensers and fueling their vehicles.
The Association President M Venkat Rao told FPJ,'' The Maharashtra government has issued directions regulating the working hours in most of the industries.
On Similar lines, the working hours of the city petrol pumps be regulated to ensure fuel supplies to the public in a specified timing. The petrol pumps can maintain the fuel supplies and support employees from the exposure to the Coronavirus.''
He informed that there are about 135 petrol pumps with 5,400 employees working. On an average daily petrol sale is 5,000 to 15,000 litres while the diesel sell is around 7,000 litres to 25,000 litres depending on the pump location.
Rao said the oil marketing companies have yet to decide on allowing petrol pump dealers to function in one shift. ''Workers are really worried and they want an early decision,'' he added.
Rao said the Association has also sought the state public health minister Rajesh Tope's intervention for petrol pumps to work in one shift.
