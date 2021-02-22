Coronavirus in Mumbai: People flout social distancing norms in Crawford market; check out pics

Soon after the local trains were reopened for all the commuters in Mumbai, the city noticed a rise in the COVID-19 cases. Crawford market which is one of the oldest markets in the city saw people in huge numbers despite rise in the Covid cases. Most of them were seen flouting social distancing norms while some were seen without a mask.

No precautions were taken by the people who had come for shopping in the market. In order to avoid such behaviour, the police personnel gave mask to those who were found without one and also penalised them with a fine of Rs 200.

In order to avoid the spread of Covid, Kashinath Utkarsha Mandal based in Kalbadevi made announcement at Crawford market and urged people to wear mask.