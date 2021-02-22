Coronavirus in Mumbai: People flout social distancing norms in Crawford market; check out pics

Soon after the local trains were reopened for all the commuters in Mumbai, the city noticed a rise in the COVID-19 cases. Crawford market which is one of the oldest markets in the city saw people in huge numbers despite rise in the Covid cases. Most of them were seen flouting social distancing norms while some were seen without a mask.
No precautions were taken by the people who had come for shopping in the market. In order to avoid such behaviour, the police personnel gave mask to those who were found without one and also penalised them with a fine of Rs 200.
In order to avoid the spread of Covid, Kashinath Utkarsha Mandal based in Kalbadevi made announcement at Crawford market and urged people to wear mask.
Despite Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's address to the state that happened on 21st February, it seems Mumbaikars haven't taken a note of it seriously. The CM had appealed the public to wear mask and mainatin social distancing, otherwise a lockdown will be implemented again.
Mumbai which is one of the core cities in the state recorded 891 cases yesterday which is highest in February 2021.
The CM said the state would launch a campaign 'Mi Jababdar' (I am responsible) to curb the infection in the state. The campaign would stress on the use of hand sanitizers, use of face masks and maintaining social distancing norms at all times. The CM hoped that the general public will support this campaign and help the state battle the current situation.
The CM had urged all political parties to not organise big political, social, religious functions. "We are reducing the number of public events. We are canceling many of our events. If we don't follow the rules then we will have to impose a strict lockdown," he said.
The CM has also ordered that all processions, religious gatherings and political events in Maharashtra will be cancelled from 22nd February.
On 21st February, the state recorded almost 7000 cases, which is the biggest jump in the last 3 months.