Coronavirus in Mumbai: Patients continue to infect doctors, Lilavati Hospital nurse tests positive, 45 staffers quarantined

Mumbai: At least 45 staffers of Lilavati Hospital have been quarantined after a nurse tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. One floor of the hospital has reportedly been completely sealed and swab samples of staffers sent to Kasturba Hospital for analysis.
Meanwhile, eight more staff, including two doctors and one security guard of Bhatia Hospital have tested positive, taking its tally of the infected personnel to 32.
As per sources, two cardiac patients were admitted to the hospital, of whom one later tested positive for coronavirus and was immediately shifted to an isolation ward. But before he had tested positive, many healthcare personnel came in contact with him.
As a precautionary measure, nearly 45 hospital staffers have been quarantined and the floor on which these cardiac patients were housed has been sealed, said a hospital source. Vinayak Vispute, ward officer, H-west ward, said the hospital administration had sealed the floor after one nurse was tested and has quarantined the staff.
Dr V Ravishankar, chief operating officer, Lilavati Hospital, confirmed the development but denied that one floor of the hospital had been sealed. We have quarantined everyone who has come in contact with the nurse who is COVID-positive and their samples have been sent for analysis.
Our hospital is fully functional and none of the floors have been sealed, he maintained. Meanwhile, the eight staff who have tested positive for coronavirus are being treated at the intensive care unit of the hospital. All the patients are stable and responding well to the treatment. The remaining staff members who have tested positive are recovering well.
Currently, 32 staffers are Covid-positive, said hospital spokesperson. Eleven staffers tested negative twice and have been discharged and sent home. They have been home quarantined for 14 days. The same is the case in at least 20 hospitals in the city.
Services have been hit after staffers have tested positive in droves. Currently, the number of such affected in Wockhardt has jumped to 86, followed by Jaslok (57) and Bhatia (32). The three tertiary teaching hospitals KEM, Sion, BYL Nair, have 41 cases, so far.
