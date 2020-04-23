Coronavirus in Mumbai: Patients continue to infect doctors, Lilavati Hospital nurse tests positive, 45 staffers quarantined

Mumbai: At least 45 staffers of Lilavati Hospital have been quarantined after a nurse tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. One floor of the hospital has reportedly been completely sealed and swab samples of staffers sent to Kasturba Hospital for analysis.

Meanwhile, eight more staff, including two doctors and one security guard of Bhatia Hospital have tested positive, taking its tally of the infected personnel to 32.

As per sources, two cardiac patients were admitted to the hospital, of whom one later tested positive for coronavirus and was immediately shifted to an isolation ward. But before he had tested positive, many healthcare personnel came in contact with him.

As a precautionary measure, nearly 45 hospital staffers have been quarantined and the floor on which these cardiac patients were housed has been sealed, said a hospital source. Vinayak Vispute, ward officer, H-west ward, said the hospital administration had sealed the floor after one nurse was tested and has quarantined the staff.