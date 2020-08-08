Coronavirus in Mumbai: Packed Mumbra scripts a success story

Densely populated Mumbra has emerged as a success story in effectively combating the coronavirus pandemic, riding on the collective efforts by elected representatives and the Thane Municipal Corporation. The satellite town did not report any case on Friday.

The doubling rate has shot up to a record 187 days from 17 days in April, while the recovery rate is 87%. The mortality rate is on a welcome slide, hitting 1.2% from earlier 3.8%, prompting authorities to set an ambitious target of breaking the Covid chain and restoring normalcy.

Minister of Housing Jitendra Awhad, who has been elected from the area, told Free Press Journal, “Mumbra with 5.50 lakh population as per the 2011 Census has set a record of sorts. The first Covid 19 patient was detected on April 4 and till August 6 the progressive rise in number of patients is at 1,214 patients of whom 803 have been discharged, 200 are stable, only two are critical, 59 in home quarantine and 150 deaths. It was possible because of massive tracing, tracking, testing and treatment, and above all the timely commencement of community clinics in various areas.”

The minister said community participation was crucial as they teamed up with the government, civic and police personnel for effective implementation of the containment strategy. “Under the Zero Mission, a mobile app survey of 1,60,894 people was conducted between July 3 and August 6. Further, 3,100 antigen test kits were made available and 2,391 tests were conducted from July 16 up to August 6. Nearly 1,047 were referred for RTPCR test between July 9 and August 6,’’ he said.

TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher said the ward level committees were formed to take the residents on board in the implementation of lockdown norms. “People who came forward were appointed as Covid warriors, who kept a close vigil at the entry and exit of 56 containment zones. They played a crucial role in the home delivery of essential commodities in such zones.”

The senior civic official said the administration set up a 360-bed Covid care centre for high-risk patients and also put in place a 200-bed hospital at the Kausa stadium. “With the initiative of minister Awhad, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority is developing a 396-bed hospital which is likely to be inaugurated on August 15,” he said.

During Ramzan and the recently celebrated Eid, Muslim community members helped the administration by offering namaz at their homes to avoid crowding. Aher said, “The administration roped in maulanas to appeal to the community members to follow lockdown norms. Audio and video messages were circulated on social media, while maulanas during prayers in mosques urged people to stay safe and follow social distancing. It worked.”