Coronavirus In Mumbai: Open Markets being promoted to ensure "social distancing"

Mumbai: In a bid to contain the deadly virus and to ensure social distancing, local leaders in Chembur and Ghatkopar have pressed for vegetable markets in open grounds. And this has now become a routine as residents can purchase groceries just from their society compound.

As far as Chembur is concerned, the local MLA Prakash Phaterpekar and his daughter Suprada, a former corporator, have been meeting civic officials in the constituency to allow groceries to be sold in open grounds. The initiative has been accepted and enforced from last week.

Accoridngly, several spots have been marked such as Gandhi Maidan, Subhash Nagar ground etc and numerous societies have been shortlisted where temporary grocery markets have been set up. Not only the markets are set but even spots have been marked with proper gaps, for buyers to stand and wait their turn to purchase the veggies.