Coronavirus In Mumbai: Open Markets being promoted to ensure "social distancing"

Mumbai: In a bid to contain the deadly virus and to ensure social distancing, local leaders in Chembur and Ghatkopar have pressed for vegetable markets in open grounds. And this has now become a routine as residents can purchase groceries just from their society compound.
As far as Chembur is concerned, the local MLA Prakash Phaterpekar and his daughter Suprada, a former corporator, have been meeting civic officials in the constituency to allow groceries to be sold in open grounds. The initiative has been accepted and enforced from last week.
Accoridngly, several spots have been marked such as Gandhi Maidan, Subhash Nagar ground etc and numerous societies have been shortlisted where temporary grocery markets have been set up. Not only the markets are set but even spots have been marked with proper gaps, for buyers to stand and wait their turn to purchase the veggies.
"This is a good initiative as we do not have to go to the market at station, which is usually crowded even during this lockdown. But now, I can just get down of my building and get the veggies," a resident of Borla society, said.
Similar has been the scenario at Ghatkopar where former corporator Praveen Chheda has been managing the "park markets" initiative. "It has been useful as now one can keep an eye on every person visiting these markets. They are asked to maintain gaps or safe distance," Chheda said.
"Also, we have made wearing of masks mandatory for all. Anyone who does not wear the masks will not be allowed inside the market and would be sent back home," Chheda added.
