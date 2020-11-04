Coronavirus in Mumbai: Only 746 new cases reported in the city

Maharashtra continues to report less than 10,000 cases, with 4,909 new infections being recorded on Monday, pushing its tally to 16,92,693. Meanwhile, the covid-19 death toll of the state has increased to 44,248, with 120 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours.

For the fourth consecutive day, Mumbai witnessed less than 1,000 cases, with 746 new infections and 15 covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, increasing the total count to 2,59, 860, with 10,320 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the overall doubling rate of cases has increased to 185 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.38 per cent. Moreover, the recovery rate of the city has touched to 89 per cent, while the covid fatality rate is 3.97 per cent.

Dr. Sanjay Pattivar, a public health consultant, said that if the daily caseload remains low till November 15, we can say that a downward trend has begun. “We will have to wait for at least two incubation cycles of 14 days each to assess if the unlocking measures and festive season have led to the spread of the virus. It is true that, for the last four weeks, the cases are on a decline. However, people should not let their guard down. It may lead to a rise in cases. At least half the citizens on the street do not follow the COVID-19 protocol. The government should launch a campaign to create awareness about the importance of these things,” he said.

Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, chairman, communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state, said the next two months are very crucial and they have to be very cautious. They have seen a decline in countries such as Germany, Italy and Spain, but after some time, it resulted in a sudden spurt in cases, which is known as ‘second wave’, following which they need to be prepared for any resurgence, believing that this could be a deceptive decline.

“Apart from ongoing festivals, winter is another reason to keep the guard up. There is a possibility of rise in cases in the coming season, which is favourable to respiratory diseases. We have to watch the situation in November and December. We also have to stock medicines, oxygen supply, and keep hospitals ready for any situation. If a constant drop in cases continues till January, it would mean things are getting better,” he said.

So far, a total of 90.12 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 18.56 per cent were positive. There are 17.95lakh people, in-home quarantine, and over 12,969 in institutional quarantine.