Coronavirus in Mumbai: Only 717 positive cases in city, 8000 were tested

Mumbai: Only 717 of the 8,776 people tested for corona were found positive on Tuesday, taking the total positive count to 1,10,846 cases until now. “For the first time in the last three months, Mumbai recorded 700 cases on a day when well over 8,000 tests were performed. Moreover, the doubling rate of cases has now increased to 69 days,” said Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal.

Across the state, too, there was a drop in new cases, with 7,712 new infections and 282 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. The progressive count has now increased to 3,91,440, with 14,165 deaths so far. State officials said the overall count is likely to cross four lakhs before the month-end, on July 29 or 30, just 11-12 days after crossing the 3-lakh mark, on July 18.

Of the 282 deaths, 121 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), followed by 80 in Pune, 29 in Nashik, 18 in Nagpur, 12 in Kolhapur, nine in Latur, eight in Aurangabad and five in Akola.