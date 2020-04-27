Coronavirus in Mumbai: One-Rupee Clinic turns down BMC’s invite to join fight against virus

Mumbai: The "One-Rupee Clinic" has claimed to have helped many get screened for coronavirus infections at some of Mumbai's suburban stations, however, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation the company has not responded to the civic body's official call to join its battle against this global pathogen.
Magic Health Private Ltd, the company that runs these one-rupee clinics had expressed their desire to participate in civic body's efforts to contain the outbreak across the city.
Following this, the BMC chief had formally invited the company representatives to discuss the same over video conference last week. The civic body had requested them to send their doctors to assist civic doctors at isolation and quarantine centres. However, nobody from the company attended the meet.
"They have been bragging about their role in screening people at railway stations before lockdown. At a time when more and more high-risk contacts are being identified and sent to institutional isolation and quarantine centres, we are in need of more doctors.
“In fact, the company itself has expressed that they wanted to participate in the civic body's fight against the coronavirus spread. Based on which we invited them. However, they have refused to join our isolation and quarantine centres.
They did not attend the video conferencing despite being invited by the BMC commissioner," said a BMC spokesperson. Launched couple of years ago, the One-Rupee Clinic is a unique concept to provide golden-hour treatment to railway commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The company has instead offered to assist the civic body with screenings at fever clinics and health camps. The company CEO said their doctors are not willing to work at the isolation centres and BMC must assign them the work that they are good at, which is screening.
"We had expressed our willingness to help BMC in their fight against COVID 19, but not at isolation centres. Which we are doing free of cost and voluntarily. Till date, we have done over 2 lakh screenings of which 1.50 lakhs are from Worli Koliwada and Jijamata Nagar slums.
“Over 10 thousand people have been screened in Lower Parel. We have been doing door-to-door screenings and reaching to places where BMC is unable to reach. Our doctors do not want to work at the isolation centres, but we can help BMC in the screening of citizens, assist them with fever clinics etc," said Dr Rahul Ghule, CEO of One-Rupee Clinic.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)