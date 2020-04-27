Coronavirus in Mumbai: One-Rupee Clinic turns down BMC’s invite to join fight against virus

"They have been bragging about their role in screening people at railway stations before lockdown. At a time when more and more high-risk contacts are being identified and sent to institutional isolation and quarantine centres, we are in need of more doctors.

“In fact, the company itself has expressed that they wanted to participate in the civic body's fight against the coronavirus spread. Based on which we invited them. However, they have refused to join our isolation and quarantine centres.

They did not attend the video conferencing despite being invited by the BMC commissioner," said a BMC spokesperson. Launched couple of years ago, the One-Rupee Clinic is a unique concept to provide golden-hour treatment to railway commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The company has instead offered to assist the civic body with screenings at fever clinics and health camps. The company CEO said their doctors are not willing to work at the isolation centres and BMC must assign them the work that they are good at, which is screening.

"We had expressed our willingness to help BMC in their fight against COVID 19, but not at isolation centres. Which we are doing free of cost and voluntarily. Till date, we have done over 2 lakh screenings of which 1.50 lakhs are from Worli Koliwada and Jijamata Nagar slums.

“Over 10 thousand people have been screened in Lower Parel. We have been doing door-to-door screenings and reaching to places where BMC is unable to reach. Our doctors do not want to work at the isolation centres, but we can help BMC in the screening of citizens, assist them with fever clinics etc," said Dr Rahul Ghule, CEO of One-Rupee Clinic.