Coronavirus in Mumbai: One more Mantralaya-stationed babu tests positive for COVID-19

A Principal Secretary rank IAS officer in Mantralaya was detected to be COVID 19 positive and has been hospitalised. With this, so far two IAS officers of the Principal Secretary rank and one IPS officer are under medical supervision.

In addition, a deputy secretary, who also sits at Mantra-laya, is under medical care since he was detected to be positive. State Government sources told the FPJ, 

The Principal Secretary was feeling unwell about five days ago. He then went for a COVID-19 test, which was positive.

With this, two IAS officers of the Principal Secretary rank are being treated; they are stable.’

Mantralaya, which houses the offices of the Chief Minister, ministers, secretaries and various department heads, was closed on April 29 and 30 for fumigation after three housekeeping staff and a doctor attached to an in-house ambulance tested positive for COVID 19.

Sources, however, today clarified that there was no need again to close down Mantralaya; only the floor and the office of the concerned Principal Secretary would be fumigated and sanitised.