Coronavirus in Mumbai: Number of cases in Dombivli cross 100-mark

A seven-year-old coronavirus patient in the Kalyan-Dombivli region was discharged on Friday, having fully recovered. However, in Dombivli city, the number of cases raced past the 100-mark, while the total for the entire region is 169, with seven new cases being reported on the same day. Three people have died so far.

Among the new cases are an 8-year- old girl and a 44-year-old nurse from a private hospital in Mumbai. They were reportedly infected in Kalyan-Dombivli, after coming in contact with positive patients, according to health officials from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Of the 169 cases, 115 patients are currently under treatment while 51 have recovered and been discharged; 34 of the cases are from Kalyan east, 21 from Kalyan west, 59 from Dombivli east, 43 from Dombivli west, six each from Mohone and Titwala.

Apart from adopting containment and sanitisation measures, the KDMC health department is tracing contacts and has embarked on a house-to-house survey in Kalyan and Dombivli. The vehicular movement to the area has been blocked and police deployed at all access points. Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent people from leaving their homes unnecessarily.