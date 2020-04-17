Coronavirus in Mumbai: No play will affect kids’ health, worry parents

They watch TV or are glued to mobile phone playing game. They have become addicted to digital screens and it is not good for them. I feel so helpless because I cannot snatch the only source of entertainment from them." There are two kids in my neighbouring flat, but I have not heard them play for two weeks, stated Malika Lobo, an accountant.

Lobo said, "Parents have probably given mobile phones or iPad to kids so that they can pass their time. It is quite unusual because I have not heard these kids play or come outside even for a minute. Parents are helpless because they do not have any option.

Children are helpless too as they want to play and go outside. How long can we keep our kids inside and expect them to behave?" Children are meant to play, run and enjoy their childhood with their friends or else it will affect their health and make them lazy, said Aakruti Jain, a child specialist.

Jain said, "Children need to have a fun time outdoor playing games and meeting their friends. Watching shows or digital content on screens for too long will affect their well-being and make them lethargic. It is vacation time, but this lockdown is snatching away the childhood from kids."