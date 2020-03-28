Coronavirus in Mumbai: New menace; human cargo, migrant workers caught trying to exit city in container trucks

Mumbai: In two separate incidents, the Nagpada Police on Thursday intercepted and seized trucks carrying 110 people to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh. In a similar crackdown, the Maharashtra Police found 300 migrant workers crammed inside two container trucks near Pandharkavda toll booth in Yavatmal district, which were ostensibly carrying essential commodities from Telangana to Rajasthan.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day country-wide lockdown on Tuesday, migrants and daily wage labourers, who were directly hit with no work available and no roof over their heads, panicked and started looking for ways to reach their home towns.
In the crackdown by the Nagpada police, a truck was intercepted near Akbar Pirbhai College. On searching the vehicle, the police found 46 people inside who were going to their hometown in Gonda in UP.
The police have arrested the truck’s driver, Faisan Jabrulla Khan, 22, and its owner, Nauser Khan, 55.
The Nagpada police also intercepted a truck carrying 64 people going to Bahraich in UP and arrested its driver and agent. All the 110 workers who were attempting to leave the city were shifted to a ground in Nagpada, where they have been given food and shelter.
