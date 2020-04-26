Coronavirus in Mumbai: New lockdown rules, shops in D ward to remain open till 1 pm from today

You are requested to not allow any shop (excluding chemist/clinic) to remain open after 1 pm. Further, not street vending/hawking activities on roads and footpaths other than above designated temporary market is allowed in D ward jurisdiction for the period from April 25 till further orders," reads the letter.

Senior police inspectors of V P Road and DB Marg police stations have confirmed they have received the order and will ensure it is followed. The letter also states the local police should carry out patrols and make sure people were masks, use hand santiser and follow social distancing while shopping. It also states the civic body has set up a temporary fruit and vegetable market at August Kranti Maidan.

With 1,990 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 26,496, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Out of these, 19,868 patients are active cases and 5804 cases have been cured, discharged, or migrated. The death toll stands at 824, with as many as 49 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. According to the morning update by the ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit State with 7,628 cases of which 1,076 patients have recovered and 323 patients have died.