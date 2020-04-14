Coronavirus in Mumbai: MVA govt delays transfer of cess fund to labourers

Mumbai: Despite the central government asking states to use the cess fund deposited in their Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCW Board) to give money to workers to help them tide over the CoVID-19 turbulence, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has turned its deaf ears to this directive given three weeks ago.
The Uddhav Thackeray government is now sitting on the proposal given by the state’s Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil to distribute Rs 5,000 in two instalments to these labourers “As a labour minister, I am ready to distribute this cess fund to the labourers registered with the state BOCW Board.
I have approved a proposal to give Rs 5,000 in two instalments. I sent this proposal for approval to the CM almost 10 days ago and am awaiting his approval,” Patil told FPJ.
When asked if, as Labour Minister, he has full authority to distribute this fund and no approval from the Finance Minister or CM is needed, he agreed. “Though I have full power to spend that money, keeping in mind the situation due to CoVID-19, I thought, it would be wise to get the CM’s approval for this,” he stressed.
Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, on March 24, issued an advisory to all the states and asked them to transfer money to construction workers in distress from the designated cess funds at their disposal.
According to an estimate, Maharashtra’s BOCW Board currently has a fund of Rs 7482.33 crore. The board has 12.38 lakh registered labourers as active members. The state has verified account details of these labourers. Therefore, if the state decides to transfer money to their account, it will be an easy and smooth affair.
Why is the CM sitting on the proposal?
Former Labour Minister Dr Sanjay Kute, who first made the demand of transferring Rs 5,000 to these workers’ account, has now slammed Thackeray for not deciding on this critical issue. “I learned from the labour department that the proposal to give Rs 5,000 to labourers is pending at the CM’s table for his approval for more than 10 days.
Why is he taking so much time to give money to the poor? Despite three weeks, why has he not followed the central government’s directive on this issue? In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has transferred money to the account of labourers registered under UP BOCW and Employment Guarantee Scheme.
Then, why can’t the Thackeray government do this immediately?” Kute asked. The CM is reportedly cautious about the repercussions of this demand. “There is no problem in giving Rs 5,000 to the organised sector labourers.
But what will we do when the unorganised sector too makes the same demand?” was reportedly the argument given by the CM for holding this proposal. Maharashtra has 3.68 crore unorganised sector workers.