Coronavirus in Mumbai: MVA govt delays transfer of cess fund to labourers

Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, on March 24, issued an advisory to all the states and asked them to transfer money to construction workers in distress from the designated cess funds at their disposal.

According to an estimate, Maharashtra’s BOCW Board currently has a fund of Rs 7482.33 crore. The board has 12.38 lakh registered labourers as active members. The state has verified account details of these labourers. Therefore, if the state decides to transfer money to their account, it will be an easy and smooth affair.

Why is the CM sitting on the proposal?

Former Labour Minister Dr Sanjay Kute, who first made the demand of transferring Rs 5,000 to these workers’ account, has now slammed Thackeray for not deciding on this critical issue. “I learned from the labour department that the proposal to give Rs 5,000 to labourers is pending at the CM’s table for his approval for more than 10 days.

Why is he taking so much time to give money to the poor? Despite three weeks, why has he not followed the central government’s directive on this issue? In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has transferred money to the account of labourers registered under UP BOCW and Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Then, why can’t the Thackeray government do this immediately?” Kute asked. The CM is reportedly cautious about the repercussions of this demand. “There is no problem in giving Rs 5,000 to the organised sector labourers.

But what will we do when the unorganised sector too makes the same demand?” was reportedly the argument given by the CM for holding this proposal. Maharashtra has 3.68 crore unorganised sector workers.