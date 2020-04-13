Coronavirus in Mumbai: Muslims offer camp for battle against virus

Mumbai: Though Muslims are being targeted by a certain section of social media users due to Tablighi Jamaat incident, the community is silently participating in the war against coronavirus by showing exemplary behaviour.
Buldhana district in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra is badly affected by the virus and the administration is trying its best to contain the infection.
Taking an initiative to join hands with state machinery in this battle, Anjuman Mufidul Islam Educational institute in Khamgao in Buldhana district has offered its 14-acre camp for this fight.
Appreciating the help, Buldhana District Collector Suman Rawat Chandra praised the institution on her twitter handle and wrote: “I feel proud to work in Buldhana.” Wakar-ul-Haq Khan, Chairman of Anjuman E Islam told FPJ:
“Collector was happy to hear about our request and sent Tehsildar of Khamgao to check the feasibility of the campus for the fight against coronavirus.” The institution was set up in 1923 before Mahatma Gandhi visited this institute in 1935.
He was provided funding for the fight against Britishers by then Chairman Gulam Yaseen Khan, great grandfather of current Chairman Waqar-ul-Haq. In Nagpur too, Badi Masjid, the main mosque of the city jus few kilometres away from RSS Headquarter, has offered its basement and rooms for isolation and treatment of corona patients.
“We have submitted letters to Collector Ravindra Thakre and Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to use 5000 sq.ft basement of the Masjid in Mominpura for quarantine or isolation. The administration has informed us that they will contact whenever they need space,” MH Rahman, Chairman of the Masjid trust told FPJ.
