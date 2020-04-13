Coronavirus in Mumbai: Muslims offer camp for battle against virus

Mumbai: Though Muslims are being targeted by a certain section of social media users due to Tablighi Jamaat incident, the community is silently participating in the war against coronavirus by showing exemplary behaviour.

Buldhana district in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra is badly affected by the virus and the administration is trying its best to contain the infection.

Taking an initiative to join hands with state machinery in this battle, Anjuman Mufidul Islam Educational institute in Khamgao in Buldhana district has offered its 14-acre camp for this fight.