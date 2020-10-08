Coronavirus in Mumbai: More than 2,000 new cases reported in city

The city witnessed more than 2,000 cases for the 23rd time as on Thursday 2,823 new infections were reported which is the second-highest so far, increasing the progressive count to 2,22,761. The previous highest was 2,848 which was reported just a day before. The Covid-19 death toll has now increased to 9,293, with 48 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, for the sixth time, Maharashtra recorded less than 15,000 cases. The state has added 13,395 new cases and 358 fatalities on Thursday taking the total count to 14,93,884, with 39,430 deaths till now. Moreover, the Covid-19 recovery has breached 12 lakh-mark, with 15,575 being discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 12,12,016.

While rural parts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad have witnessed a drop over the past four weeks, the cities in MMR have clocked a rise during this period. “We have aggressively opened up activities, including restaurants, industries, and have also increased the number of local services for essential/emergency sectors. Apart from it, the number of tests has been hugely increased over the past few weeks. Lack of sense of Covid-appropriate behaviour among people is another reason for the rise in cases. Mobility within MMR is higher than any other part of the state. All these reasons result in the rise in the cases, although we are hopeful to keep it stable and gradually bring it down in the near future,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Experts, however, feel that the state has reached the plateau and if the trend continued for the next two weeks, there could be a drastic fall in cases by the month’s end. “The overall fall in the number of cases is owing to the attainment of the plateau, herd immunity witnessed in containment areas-hotspots and drop in the tests by the authorities. The natural history of any epidemic disease sees a plateau after the third stage. If we continue with the downward trend for the next two weeks, we can expect the number of daily tests to fall below 5,000. The hope, however, comes with a rider. The people should not let their guard down and the government should continue tracing and testing susceptible people,” said Avinash Bhondve, Maharashtra president, Indian Medical Association.