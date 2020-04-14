Coronavirus in Mumbai: More hospital staff fall ill in line of duty; more than 100 thus far

"The other 139 staff members who have tested negative have been divided into two groups. Of them, those who belong to the Lowisk group have been released from the hospital. But they have been strictly asked to quarantine themselves in their homes.

The others who have tested negative and are considered to be in the High-risk group are still in quarantine in the hospital itself," the statement from Bhatia Hospital read. Currently, no new admissions are allowed at Bhatia, as it has been sealed and declared a containment zone.

At Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar, which was ordered shut after two nurses tested positive, there was an increase in cases on Sunday. According to the BMC, two doctors and four more nurses have tested positive, bringing the total to eight.

“About 100 staff members from the hospital have been quarantined. They will be tested. The entire premises of the hospital will be disinfected thoroughly before it is made functional again,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, G North ward.

The hospital was designated as a COVID-19 health centre, to treat clinically moderate patients. Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant surgeon at Bombay Hospital, said the doctor who tested positive was working in the radiology department of the hospital. “We have isolated the doctor and he is under treatment.

We are now working on his contact-tracing,” he said. Meanwhile, after two patients at Tata Memorial Hospital tested positive, the hospital administration traced doctors and staffers who had come in contact with them.

Besides Bhatia and Wockhardt, services in other Mumbai hospitals, including Breach Candy Hospital and Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Spandan Hospital in Mulund east and Jaslok Hospital have also been affected after several staffers tested positive.