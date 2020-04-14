Coronavirus in Mumbai: More hospital staff fall ill in line of duty; more than 100 thus far

Mumbai: As many as 20 medical and non-medical staff from Bhatia, Bombay, Sushrusha and two patients from Tata Memorial tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. So far, more than 100 medical, nursing and non-medical staff have tested positive and are under treatment at their respective hospitals.
Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, 11 of the 25 who tested positive are from Bhatia Hospital, followed by six from Sushrusha, one from Bombay Hospital and two patients from Tata Hospital.
A Bhatia Hospital spokesperson said, earlier four patients at the hospital had tested positive, following which samples of 150 staffers were tested on Sunday, of which 11 were positive.
“Currently, 25 staff members are tested positive and we have quarantined in the ICU unit and their health is being monitored round-the-clock.
They are doing well and there are no serious cases," reads the Bhatia Hospital statement. Further, the139 staffers who had tested negative have been divided into two groups - high- and low-risk.
"The other 139 staff members who have tested negative have been divided into two groups. Of them, those who belong to the Lowisk group have been released from the hospital. But they have been strictly asked to quarantine themselves in their homes.
The others who have tested negative and are considered to be in the High-risk group are still in quarantine in the hospital itself," the statement from Bhatia Hospital read. Currently, no new admissions are allowed at Bhatia, as it has been sealed and declared a containment zone.
At Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar, which was ordered shut after two nurses tested positive, there was an increase in cases on Sunday. According to the BMC, two doctors and four more nurses have tested positive, bringing the total to eight.
“About 100 staff members from the hospital have been quarantined. They will be tested. The entire premises of the hospital will be disinfected thoroughly before it is made functional again,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, G North ward.
The hospital was designated as a COVID-19 health centre, to treat clinically moderate patients. Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant surgeon at Bombay Hospital, said the doctor who tested positive was working in the radiology department of the hospital. “We have isolated the doctor and he is under treatment.
We are now working on his contact-tracing,” he said. Meanwhile, after two patients at Tata Memorial Hospital tested positive, the hospital administration traced doctors and staffers who had come in contact with them.
Besides Bhatia and Wockhardt, services in other Mumbai hospitals, including Breach Candy Hospital and Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Spandan Hospital in Mulund east and Jaslok Hospital have also been affected after several staffers tested positive.
