Coronavirus in Mumbai: More cases from non-slum areas

Mumbai: In contrast to many of its counterparts, R (central) ward which constitutes of Borivali has recorded more cases in non-slum areas than dense slum pockets.

The civic officials have also claimed that the ward which had less than 50 cases till April 24, is now witnessing a rapid spike in the number of positive cases as more and more frontline workers are falling prey to the deadly virus.

According to the data shared by the ward officials, the ward had only 56 cases as on April 26, however, the number of cases have jumped to 146 as on May 9.

With a population of around 6 lakh people R (central) ward has set a contrasting trend with 60 per cent of positive cases reported from affluent localities instead of dense slums pockets or chawls.

According to the civic officials, most of those involved in the essential duties, the frontline workers are now getting infected, due to which their families are getting infected too which in turn spreads in their neighbourhood.

"In the last couple of days alteast five doctors, around 10 nurses, four BMC workers were tested positive for Covid19 and their family members were infected too.

This has led to a rise in the number of cases in R (central) ward. We have around 36 cases where the patients were undergoing some other treatment in hospitals when they contracted the disease. While all the 16 deaths which are so far reported from the area were all immunocompromised people.