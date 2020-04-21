Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mira-Bhayandar tally crosses 100-mark

Bhayandar: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the twin-city breached the 100 mark, as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), recorded another jump of 12 patients on Tuesday. With the latest additions, the total number of Covid-19 cases registered by MBMC’s health department stands at 106.

The deadly infection has also registered its presence in a sprawling slum cluster, after a 23-year-old woman from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was amongst the 12 people who tested positive on Tuesday. While eleven people have so far recovered (tested negative after treatment), two patients have lost their lives due to the deadly infection.

As per MBMC’s regular health bulletin, swab test reports of 84 people were still awaited, even as 97 people were currently admitted to isolation wards at hospitals in Bhayandar and Mumbai. Notably, swab tests of nine people were still inconclusive.

A total of 1,287 people in the twin-city with a travel history abroad had been under home quarantine out of which 383 completed the 14 day period. 556 people were still under home quarantine and another 248 under observation at MBMC’s institutive quarantine unit in Bhayandar.