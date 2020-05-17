Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation records 18 new cases, total tally now at 330

Eighteen more people tested positive for the virus in the twin-city on Sunday, further escalating worries for the citizens and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), as the total number of positive COVID-19 patients has now reached 330.

On a positive note, a total of 223 people have so far recovered from the virus and have been discharged from hospitals. The total number of active cases thus stands at 97.

Unfortunately, a 68-year-old senior citizen living in the Navghar area of Bhayandar East lost his life while undergoing treatment for the deadly infection on Sunday. This casualty has taken the death toll to ten, officials said.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading, Municipal Commissioner Chandrakant Dange, has given another five-day extension to the complete lockdown. The rigid containment exercise will now continue till midnight on 21st May.

The nationwide lockdown has already been extended till 31st May.