Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation extends complete lockdown for another 5 days

Alarmed by the rising number of novel coronavirus cases, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now decided to continue with its rigid containment exercise by giving a five-day extension to the complete lockdown which was imposed in the twin-city till Thursday.

As per orders promulgated by civic chief Chandrakant Dange, the intensive lockdown will now remain in-force till the midnight of 28, April.

While groceries, bakeries, supermarkets, chicken-mutton shops, vegetable, fish and fruit markets will continue to remain closed, medical stores will operate as per usual. Milk booths can remain open only in the morning from 7 to 10 am.

However, home delivery of essentials has been allowed between 9 am to 5 pm.

In accordance to orders issued by the district collector, the twin-city has already been tagged as a containment area in its entirety, as the spike in unlinked cases from new areas has become a major cause of worry for the civic administration.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered by the civic body had climbed to 114 till Wednesday night. T Thursday’s figures were yet to be updated by the civic administration at the time this report was filed.

The Thane (rural) police have also intensified patrolling to restrict unnecessary vehicular and pedestrian movement in the twin-city.

Silver Lining: Toddler beats novel coronavirus

In what can be termed as a silver lining to the dark coronavirus cloud, an eighteen-month-old toddler who had earlier tested positive for the virus in Mira Road, has now fully recovered.

The toddler is amongst 12 people who have so far recovered and tested negative for the virus.