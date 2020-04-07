Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation cancels all passes issued to NGOs after complaints of misuse

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise and law enforcing agencies struggle to minimize pedestrian and vehicular movement in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally decided to cancel passes which had been issued to local social organizations and NGO’s for alleged misuse.

The passes had been issued to facilitate transportation of essential supplies including cooked food, vegetables and food grains to needy people during the lockdown period.

However, the civic administration was forced to take the step after complaints in context to misuse of the passes started pouring-in from various parts of the twin-city. Besides genuine cases, flaws were detected in the distribution system, as several bikers and motorists used the crucial document for roaming around the region claiming to be on-roads for essential or emergency causes. Thus, negating the entire purpose of the 21-day lockdown.

“All movement passes that had been issued to local NGO’s till date now stand cancelled,” confirmed municipal commissioner- Chandrakant Dange.

While people were found to be misusing the relaxation of rules that was meant for those engaged in dispensing essentials and deployed on emergency duties, there have also been instances in which the passes were used by bikers to buy fuel at petrol pumps. With an emphasis on proper hygiene and quality control, the civic administration has geared up to set up community kitchens at the ward level which will ensure that the poor and needy do not remain hungry, due to the lockdown. Moreover, social organizations can lend a helping hand for the purpose.