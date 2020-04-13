Migrant workers must stay put in relief camps: Maharasthra HM instructs in bid to avoid Surat-like violence

Mumbai Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has urged migrant labourers to stay in the relief camps and not to make any attempt to go back to their villages or states during the lockdown. Deshmukh has assured that the government will continue to provide them with two meals and medical facilities in the relief camps.

He has also directed the police department to check that the migrant labourers stay in the relief camps and not venture out. There are over 6 lakh migrant workers staying in the relief camps across the state.

Deshmukh's move comes after a large number of migrant workers in Surat blocked roads and pelted stones demanding salaries and transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns over fear of the extension of the locodown two days ago.

Workers also set vegetable carts on fire and vandalised properties and shops along the road in Lasanaka, a migrant hub in Surat. Deshmukh told FPJ, ''I have appealed to the migrant workers to stay in the relief camps and assured all the necessary help from the government.