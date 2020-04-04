Coronavirus in Mumbai: Meditya Nagar and Kanungo Estate in Mira Road placed on red alert

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has demarcated two residential pockets in Mira Road including Meditya Nagar and Kanungo Estate which reported positive cases of the novel coronavirus for containment. Both the localities have been declared as containment zones and placed on red alert.

The entry to these areas is restricted and violation of rules is punishable under section 188 of the IPC, confirmed municipal commissioner C.K.Dange.

Meanwhile, out of the 44 swab samples sent for testing, a total of six patients have tested positive for the virus infection so far. While 25 reports tested negative, reports of 13 people were still awaited, 20 more people have been added to the list of those having a foreign travel history, taking up the total figure to 720 who had been under home quarantine out of which 441 had completed the 14 day period, till Friday.

82 people are under observation at MBMC’s quarantine cell. 11 people had been admitted to isolation wards of various hospitals in Bhayandar and Mumbai, health officials said.

Meanwhile, 67 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra on Friday. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 490. The death toll in the state rose to 26 after 6 deaths occurred on the day. 50 people have been discharged, said the Maharashtra Health Department.