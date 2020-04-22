Coronavirus in Mumbai: MBMC faces tough task of stalling virus spread in slums

Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation is already staring at an alarming rise in the number of positive Covid-19 cases being reported every day from different parts of the twin-city. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) suffered yet another setback when the deadly virus made its way into a dense slum settlement in Bhayandar (west) on Tuesday.

A 23-year-old woman from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar slum became the first person to test positive for the virus amongst the 14 slum/chawl settlements in the city. The slum is home to more than three lakh people- especially migrant labourers hailing from various states including- Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Containing the virus spread is a huge challenge as social distancing measures are seldom observed in the slum settlements, since the lockdown imposition. More than six to eight people are confined to tiny rooms with most inhabitants sharing common community toilets.

The health department apart from other sanitizing measures claims to have sealed the slum and has initiated an aggressive contact tracing campaign to contain the infection spread. Meanwhile, on Wednesday eight new cases were reported from the city. With the latest additions the total number of positive Covid-19 cases registered by MBMC’s health department has now climbed to 114. However, 99 out of the 606 swab samples sent for testing are still awaited.

Amidst, daily increasing cases there are some people who are taking it upon themselves to educate the slum dwellers the importance of social distancing. Vasant Mane, Rohit Suvarna and Pramod Dethe have launched an awareness campaign. Armed with a mini public announcement systems on their bikes, the corona warriors reach out to slum settlements and explain the do’s and don’ts to prevent the virus spread.