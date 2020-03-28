Coronavirus in Mumbai: MBMC extends helping hand to migrant workers, sets up shelter homes with free food for 1600 people

Hit by the 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus, thousands of migrant workers from places including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar and even Nepal are stuck-up in various cities as the entire public transport mechanism has come to a screeching halt.

While some have embarked on an unbelievable walking journey, others have ended up choosing clandestine and dangerous modes of travel liked crammed trucks and even milk-tankers to reach their destinations. Sensing the seriousness of the situation, the centre has asked all state governments to provide food, shelter and basic amenities to stranded migrant workers to prevent a nationwide exodus.

In response to state government's direction, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in an attempt to mitigate the woes of migrant workers and their families who cannot go to their home towns or workplaces owing to the current lock-down situation across the country, has set up a temporary shelter home for them in the Delta Garden area of Mira Road.