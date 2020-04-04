Coronavirus in Mumbai: MBMC asks firms to protect workforce

Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has directed all real estate developers and infra companies in its jurisdiction to take proper care of migrant workers hired by them at various construction sites.

Hit by the 21-day lockdown, due to coronavirus, thousands of migrant workers from places including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar and even Nepal are stranded, as the entire public transport mechanism has come to a standstill.

As per data compiled by the civic administration, 30 construction sites have been identified in the twin-city where around 4,766 workers were found to be housed in temporary hutments. In response to directions from civic chief C.K.

Dange, the town planning department has officially intimated the construction and infra companies to make available basic amenities including- shelter, food, water, sanitation and health care facilities to the workers while adherence to lockdown and social distancing norms.

“We are providing all facilities to our workers, from day one of the lockdown.” claimed a developer. Town planning officers have been assigned the task of reviewing the situation on a day-today basis, to ensure that the workforce was being taken care of in a proper manner.