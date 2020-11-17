Coronavirus in Mumbai: Massive drop in fresh COVID-19 cases, active cases drop below 10,000

The number of active cases fell below 10,000 to 9,807 during data reconciliation, it said. With 529 people getting discharged in the day, the count of recoveries in the city rose to 2,45,774, which is about 91 per cent of the tally of the total COVID-19 cases.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has jumped to 273 days, while the average growth rate stands at 0.25 per cent, the BMC said. A total of 16.89 lakh samples have been tested so far in Mumbai, it added.

Meanwhile, Dharavi slum in Mumbai on Monday reported one COVID-19 case, taking the total count of infections to 3,621, the city civic body said. This is for the fifth time this month that the slum colony located in central Mumbai, once the COVID-19 hotspot, has reported one coronavirus case in a single day. Dharavi now has only 14 active cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,49,777 with the addition of 2,535 fresh cases on Monday, the lowest daily count in more than five months.

With 60 new deaths, the state's fatality count rose to 46,034. The fresh tally of 2,535 cases was the lowest single- day spike since June first week. Of the 60 deaths, 27 were from the past 48 hours and while four occurred last week. The remaining 29 deaths were from the period before the last week. A total of 3,001 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 16,18,380, the state health department said.

(Inputs from Agencies)