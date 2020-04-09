Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mask must outdoors, liable to be arrested, if order not followed

Mumbai: In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus cases in the city, the BMC on Wednesday made it mandatory for people to wear masks at public places and warned that those flouting the order could even be arrested.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday also urged people to use masks while stepping out of their homes to buy essential items.

Invoking his powers under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, for prevention and containment of COVID-19, BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued an order on Wednesday stating, “I have come to the conclusion that, in the larger public interest, wearing of mask by any person who is moving in any public place is necessary.”

Citing the rationale for the move, the order states, “It has been observed in some studies that wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially from and to persons coming in contact with each other, apart from social distancing measures.”

According to the order, anybody moving “for whatever purpose and whatever reason” in a public place like a street, hospital, office, or market must wear a 3-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily. It is also mandatory for anybody moving around in their personal or official vehicle to wear such a mask.

“Any person, traffic vehicle, working at any site/office/workplace must wear the mask,” the order states. It adds, “No person or officer will attend any meeting, gathering, workplace without wearing these masks.”