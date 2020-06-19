Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mahim nature park set to get 200 new specialised oxygen beds

Mahim Nature Park in Dharavi is set to have 200 oxygen specialised beds for oxygen facilities for critical patients.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recently converted the Dharavi based park into a 1,200 bed Quarantine facility, as part of the civic body's plan of setting up 35,000 beds in different quarantine centres across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

In a new development, 200 beds, out of the total 1,200 beds, in the facility have been specifically dedicated for critical patients who need oxygen treatment. The isolation ward at Mahim nature park has taken the number of beds to 3,740 in Dharavi, which once have been the COVID-19 hotspot in the city.

This new development comes a day after, the civic body installed jumbo liquid tanks in 20 locations of the city where jumbo care facilities have been set up.

There has been a high demand of oxygen facilities in beds and hospitals have been complaining about lower oxygen supply in their pipes. As a result this step has been meant to increase the number of oxygen beds for COVID treatment.