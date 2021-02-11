Coronavirus in Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 3 mobile test labs

Amid rising Covid 19 cases, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday inaugurated three mobile laboratories of NABL Accredited and ICMR-accredited Spice Health for RT-PCR test at Rs 499 in Mumbai. With these mobile laboratories additional 3,000 corona tests will be conducted daily in Mumbai. The test report will be available in 24 hours.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the Mumbai Suburban District guardian minister, said the affordability added to the tests and scale would surely help the civic body to test more people. He added that CM has also requested Spice Health to expand these mobile labs across Maharashtra.

‘’When the corona outbreak started last year, there were only two testing laboratories at Mumbai and Pune. The government increased this number to 500 in a few days. Under My Family My Responsibility campaign, the corona positive patients were traced. While tracing the suspects, victims were also searched,’’ said Thackeray. He noted that even though the vaccines are now available, new variants of coronavirus are detected in various countries. ‘’Therefore, the government’s priority is to trace the Covid 19 patients and treat them,’’ he noted.

Thackeray said the government is also focusing to trace the contacts of Corona 19 patients in a serious bid to curb spread of the pandemic.